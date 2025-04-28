Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Kellogg’s launches high protein cereals
Ready to debut in Great Britain the new Bites rich in fiber for the breakfast of consumers "healthy"
Kellogg’s launches on the UK market -for now-, High Protein Bites, a new brand that will be added to its range of cereals. The product is available in Choco Hazelnut flavor: it is rich in fiber, does not contain HFS and contains 21% protein of vegetable origin. The composition, as the society points out, tends to meet the needs of those who wish to incorporate more protein into their diet."We know t...
EFA News - European Food Agency
