Sanpellegrino Observatory. Light legs and an active lymphatic system: the secret is in the water

With the arrival of summer and the consequent increase in temperatures, our body is subjected to greater thermal stress that can compromise the balance of body fluids. Among the systems most sensitive to these variations is the lymphatic system, a complex and fundamental network for the drainage of body fluids, the purification of cellular waste products and the correct functioning of the immune system. Adequate hydration, in this context, is not only essential for general well-being, but represents a fundamental lever for the correct functioning of lymphatic circulation.

In fact, water promotes the fluidity of the lymph, prevents the thickening of the fluid and optimizes the drainage and filtration mechanisms in the lymph nodes. Poor hydration, on the other hand, can lead to a more viscous lymph and a reduced efficiency of the lymphatic system, with consequent accumulation of fluids in the tissues and the appearance of swelling, especially in the lower limbs, abdomen and face.

“A correct state of hydration significantly improves osmotic pressure and promotes lymphatic transport: during the summer months, when the body is subjected to greater water loss through sweating, it becomes a priority to reintegrate liquids, drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day, to avoid lymphatic congestion and chronic water retention", explains Professor Alessandro Zanasi , expert at the Sanpellegrino Observatory and member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation.

High environmental temperatures in fact promote vasodilation and increased capillary permeability, physiological mechanisms implemented by the body to disperse heat. However, these same mechanisms cause a greater passage of liquids from the vascular compartment, causing swelling and a feeling of heaviness. If the lymphatic system is not adequately supported - even through hydration - a vicious circle is triggered in which the accumulation of liquids further hinders the draining function. Correct hydration, combined with regular physical movement, therefore constitutes a simple but effective strategy to improve lymphatic functionality and physiologically combat seasonal water retention.