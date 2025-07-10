Italy and Spain support the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean Diet, recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, was the focus of a major Italian-Spanish discussion event held at the Italian Consulate in Madrid. The initiative, jointly promoted by the Italian Embassy in Spain, the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), and the National Agrifood Cluster (CL.AN), in collaboration with the Food for Life Food Technology Platforms network, brought together researchers and nutritionists to revitalize the Mediterranean diet, combining tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

Simona Battiloro , Economic and Commercial Officer of the Italian Embassy in Spain, opened the meeting by saying, "The Mediterranean Diet is a pillar of our culture and an invaluable model for global health, especially because it's not just about nutrition as such, but is also based on a lifestyle, in which Italy and Spain share many similarities. It's therefore not surprising that agri-food represents a key sector for Italian and Spanish exports, as well as an important component of bilateral trade."

The workshop featured a roundtable discussion featuring nutrition and research experts: Maria D. Ballesteros-Pomar (Professor, University of Leon), Daniela Martini (Professor, University of Milan), Alicia Moreno Ortega (Professor, University of Cordoba), and Cinzia Menchise (Director of Specialized Nutrition and Food Supplements – Unione Italiana Food and member of the Technical-Scientific Committee – Cluster CL.AN). The speakers explored current challenges and strategies for making the Mediterranean Diet more accessible and attractive, emphasizing the role of food research and innovation in allying itself with cultural heritage and traditions.

Giovanni Bifulco , Director of ITA Madrid, emphasized the economic and cultural importance of the initiative: "ITA is proud to support such a significant opportunity for discussion. The Mediterranean Diet is not just a diet, but a true lifestyle that embodies the quality and excellence of Made in Italy. Promoting its rediscovery also means supporting the agri-food supply chains that safeguard it."

"We strongly supported this day in Madrid," adds Daniele Rossi , vice president of the National Agri-food Cluster (CL.AN). "Our aim is not simply to reminisce about the past, but rather to inspire people to adopt a modern, advanced, and sustainable diet. We believe that the priority today is to ensure that the nutritional principles of the world's best diet are accessible and integrated into everyday life, also with the support of food innovation."

The event represented a significant step toward revitalizing the Mediterranean Diet, highlighting how research and innovation can make it not only a cornerstone of health but also a sustainable model for the future.

Eduardo Cotillas , Secretary General of Food for Life Spain and Coordinator of the National Food for Life Technology Platforms, reiterated the importance of international collaboration. "Partnership with Italian institutions at an event like this is crucial," said Cotillas . "The Mediterranean Diet is a shared heritage, and the exchange between our research and our traditions is essential to developing innovative solutions that promote its scientifically recognized benefits by the international community."