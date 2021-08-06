It does not receive public funding
Today is International Beer Day

Consumption soars in 2021 with a record increase of 18.4%

Beer consumption is flying in 2021 with a record increase of 18.4% in domestic purchases in Italy driven by the torrid heat waves caused by climate change with the growing success of Italian-made artisanal blondes and reds. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti on Ismea data relating to the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, released on the occasion of the international...

