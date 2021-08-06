Today is International Beer Day

EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
Consumption soars in 2021 with a record increase of 18.4%
Beer consumption is flying in 2021 with a record increase of 18.4% in domestic purchases in Italy driven by the torrid heat waves caused by climate change with the growing success of Italian-made artisanal blondes and reds. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti on Ismea data relating to the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, released on the occasion of the international...