It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In Canada they work on a line of vegetable fish and seafood

$ 1.9 million investment announced

Protein Industries Canada has announced a co-investment with New School Foods and Liven Proteins to develop plant-based seafood products. The project will focus on developing a whole fish fillet that emulates real fish in texture, taste and cooking experience. This co-investment will allow New School Foods to further research by partnering with additional universities and private laboratories to achieve...

hef - 20432

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar