Ferrero unveil new premium chocolate bars

Ferrero is entering the premium chocolate bars category in UK, as reported by the British media: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello’s taste experience can now be enjoyed available in the shape of a 90g bar with seven chocolatey flavours to choose from.

Their launch into the fast-growing premium chocolate bars category will reinforce Ferrero’s competitive position within the premium chocolate market.

Talking about the new luxury bars, Enrico Martini, Category Director, Ferrero Pralines UK & Ireland, said: “With the launch of the new Ferrero Rocher bars, we wanted to offer a new taste experience inspired by one of our most iconic brands that is loved all over the world. Our expert team has been dedicated to crafting a new innovation that delivers the impeccable quality and taste that Ferrero Rocher prides itself on. We are excited to hear what our fans think about our new luxurious bars”.

The new Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Bars will start to be available in the UK from August 2021 and will be progressively rolled out in several markets across Europe. They will also be available outside of Europe during 2022.