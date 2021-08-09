Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth in H1

After a challenging previous financial year, Lindt & Sprüngli is reporting again positive results published the 27 of July. In the first half of 2021 Lindt & Sprüngli was able to report a positive organic sales increase of +17.4% to CHF 1.8 billion (previous year: CHF 1.5 billion). Due to the renewed appreciation of the Swiss franc against the major currencies, growth in Swiss franc amounts to +17.2%.

Lindt & Sprüngli achieved a significantly improved operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 138.8 million (previous year: CHF 17.1 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7%. Net profit reached CHF 101.6 million (previous year: CHF 19.7 million), resulting in a return on sales of 5.6%. The free cash flow amounted to CHF 227.9 million (previous year: CHF 188.7 million) resulting in a cash flow margin of 12.7%. Total assets as of June 30, 2021, amount to CHF 8.08 billion (December 31, 2020: CHF 8.05 billion) and the equity ratio increased slightly to 58.0% (December 31, 2020: 57.2%).

In the “Europe” segment, Lindt & Sprüngli achieved organic sales increase of +16.4% to CHF 941.3 million (previous year: CHF 785.6 million).

The “North America” region achieved a very good organic sales development of +18.8% to CHF 620.9 million (previous year: CHF 551.5 million).

The “Rest of the World” segment increased sales organically by +18.0% to CHF 237.0 million (previous year: CHF 197.8 million), with the Japanese, Russian, and Chinese markets performing particularly well.