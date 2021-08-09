Labomar, German Berenberg fund enters the capital with 3.79%

Labomar, a company listed on Aim Italia and active in the development and production of food supplements and medical devices, has announced that the German fund Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG entered its capital with a 3.79% stake. Walter Bertin, founder and CEO of Labomar, sold 700,000 shares in blocks at the price of 12.70 euros, which incorporates a discount of almost 5% on the closing price of Friday 30 July (13.35 euros). The value of the transaction is approximately € 8.89 million and Bertin's shareholding (through Lbm Holding) fell from 71.1% to 67.3%.



"We have decided to open the capital of Labomar in Berenberg after numerous contacts", commented the managing director. "The presence in our shareholding of such an important investor, recognized and reputed on a global level, represents a very important step for our company". "This transaction crowns a path that in the last quarter has seen growing interest in the company even by investors usually less interested in Italian Small Caps. An attention that flatters us and that rewards the strategic path taken by our company, but which is also a confirmation of Italian excellence in the research and production of food supplements and medical devices. I am also confident that the increase in the free float thus defined will be appreciated by all our investors".