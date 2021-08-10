Nestlé: "zero deforestation" raw materials by 2025

Nestlé takes steps forward in its sustainability strategy, announcing its commitment to go beyond protecting forests through practices that can help them regenerate and thrive, thus adding an important step to its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Through this new “positive” and regenerative strategic approach to forest management, the company will promote sustainable livelihoods and respect for human rights.

These further actions build on the efforts of the last decade aimed at eliminating deforestation linked to the production of the main raw materials used by Nestlé. In December 2020 it was confirmed that 90% of these key ingredients - palm oil, sugar, soy, meat, as well as pulp and paper - are "zero deforestation". To achieve this, the company used various tools, such as mapping its supply chain, certification procedures, on-site audits and satellite monitoring services such as Starling or Global Forest Watch. In addition, it has also partnered with local farmers, farming communities and suppliers.

"To meet the world's food needs by 2050, agricultural production will need to grow by about 50 percent from 2013 levels," said Magdi Batato , executive vice president, Head of Operations at Nestlé. “In order to meet this challenge, it is more important than ever to protect natural ecosystems and restore forests for our future.” By working on this “positive” strategic approach to forest management, Nestlé will also accelerate its efforts to eliminate completely, by 2022, deforestation in its supply chain of palm oil, sugar, soy, meat, as well as pulp and paper.The company expects to achieve the same result by 2025 in its coffee and cocoa supply chain.

As part of its palm oil supply chain, Nestlé has completed the Forest Footprint pilot project in Aceh province, North Sumatra, Indonesia. One of the main objectives of this initiative was to better understand the future risks to forests and peatlands, as well as the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities. This project helped to better understand these factors and issues, making the company better positioned to develop effective and forward-looking strategies.

Nestlé will encourage its suppliers to take a positive approach to forest management to create sustainable landscapes and livelihoods. It will reward suppliers for their commitment to protecting the environment by purchasing more raw materials, entering into long-term contracts, co-investing in programs that promote forest conservation and restoration, or paying a premium on their products. "We can only achieve a positive approach to forest management if we work side by side with farmers, local communities, industrial partners and governments to deliver broader solutions locally, regionally and globally," said Batato. "The benefits are numerous: more resilient communities and livelihoods, more sustainable food systems and a healthier planet".

Attached is the report: "Our commitment to a Forest Positive future".