Veronesi acquires Certosa Salumi
The Italian cured meat producer will boost production of the typical products of Parma
Italian cured-meats producer Gruppo Veronesi has acquired Certosa Salumi from Agnetti family for an undisclosed sum. The Veneto based group, owner of brands including Veronesi, AIA and Negroni, said the acquisition will boost its production of cold cuts and salami, with particular attention to the typical products of the Parma, Italy area, such as Salame Felino PGI.Founded in 2010, Certosa Salumi, wh...
