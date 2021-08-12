Jbs: record net profit in the second quarter of 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Brazilian multinational JBS, the second largest food company in the world, has published the financial results obtained in the second quarter of 2021. The Brazilian giant, one of the largest producers and exporters of meat in the world, made a profit of 4,382.5M Reais (859.3M dollars) in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 29.7% over the same period. of last year.This is the company's...