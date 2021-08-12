Last stands at WorldFood Moscow



WorldFood Moscow is the largest Russian food and beverage exhibition, a landmark event for the country's food market. The 2021 edition will be held from 21 to 24 September at Crocus Expo Iec and is down almost completely. Participants at the fair will have the opportunity to present their products to an audience of buyers, wholesalers and retail chains interested in new suppliers and expanding their assortment. WorldFood Moscow is divided into 9 specialized sections to facilitate the visit of patrons. The event includes in addition to the food exhibition, a Forum on Russian agriculture, presentations of new products, tastings and many other activities. More than 55 countries will be represented at the show this year.

In 2019, 1764 Russian and foreign manufacturers and suppliers from 65 countries of the world and 42 regions of Russia took part in the event. In 2020, 377 companies were participating, from 10 countries around the world and 30 Russian regions.

In 2020, due to restrictions, WorldFood Moscow was mainly an exhibition of companies from Moscow and the regions of Russia. The largest foreign participant was Azerbaijan with 30 companies represented on the national stand. The other foreign producers came from Greece, Kyrgyzstan, China, Lithuania, Moldova, Turkey, Uzbekistan and France.

In 2019 the event saw the participation of 30,768 visitors. In 2020, there were 12,799 visitors. However, last year the "quality" of visitors increased: 42% (5,376) were company heads and their deputies. 79% (10,111) were responsible for purchasing. 73% (9,343) of visitors came to the fair to find new producers and receive information on the sector. 41% (5,278) of visitors in 2020 visited the exhibition for the first time ever.