Nestlé completes acquisition of major brands of The Bountiful Company

Nestlé Health Science has announced the completion of the acquisition of the main brands of The Bountiful Company, including Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan's Pride, Ester-C and Sundown (see EFA News article of 30-4-21 ), for 5.75 billion dollars. "More and more people around the world are taking care of their health, taking vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements to raise some values or provide extra support to their body", said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science. "Today we are delighted to welcome four thousand new employees to Nestlé Health Science with our acquisition of the core brands of The Bountiful Company".

Nestlé Health Science announced on April 30, 2021 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire most of The Bountiful Company's brands. Closing the deal puts Nestlé Health Science in an industry-leading position of vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements (Vmhs) in large-scale retail, specialty retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer in United States. Don Kerrigan, president of North America for The Bountiful Company, will join Nestlé Health Science as the new CEO of Vmhs Health US.



