The European Foodservice Summit in Zurich starts again

On 7 and 8 October 2021 the European Foodservice Summit in Zurich is back. The themes of the event will serve to analyze the most important changes in the catering sector. The main players (entrepreneurs / senior management) of the restaurant and catering industry, as well as suppliers and consultants, will take part in the summit. The event can host a maximum of 250 participants.

The past European Foodservice Summits (2000-2020) have been very successful. Each year, this important platform for the main players in the European out-of-home market attracts more than 200 senior foodservice executives from more than 20 countries.

On the topic "Strengthening Up & Striving Forward" great speakers will be present: Oleg Pisklov, CEO of Yum! Brands Kfc in Russia, CIS and Europe, Clive Schlee , Joschka Fischer, former German foreign minister and deputy chancellor and many others.