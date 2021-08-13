Italian food: leap in exports

Made in Italy food records the historical record in exports with a jump of 11.2% in 2021 and points towards the historic figure of 50 billion euros never recorded in the history of Italy. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti based on Istat data relating to foreign trade in the first six months of 2021.

Among the main customers of Made in Italy at the table there are the United States which are in second place but record the greatest increase in demand with a jump of 18.4% favored by the entry into force of Agreement between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the US President Joe Biden on the suspension of all tariffs relating to the Airbus-Boeing disputes which eliminated the additional duties of 25% on exports to the USA of Parmigiano Reggiano, Grana Padano, Gorgonzola, Asiago, Fontina, Provolone but also salami, mortadella, shellfish, citrus molluscs, juices, cordials and liqueurs such as bitters and limoncello.

The trend was also positive in Germany which ranks first among the importing countries of Italian food with an increase of 6.8%, practically the same as in France (+ 6.7%) which ranks in third place while in fourth Great Britain where due to Brexit, with the burden of administrative burdens, food exports instead fell by 4.6%. Among the other markets, we note the growth of 16.5% in the Russian one and a real leap forward in the Chinese one with + 57.7%.

"Italy can restart from its strengths with the agri-food industry that has shown resilience in the face of the crisis and can play a driving role for the entire economy", said the President of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, underlining that "to support the growth trend of Made in Italy food and wine also serves to act on Italy's structural delays and unlock all the infrastructures that would improve connections between the South and North of the country, but also with the rest of the world by sea and high-speed rail, with a network of hubs made up of airports, trains and cargo”.