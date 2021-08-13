The contemporary Italian film festival presented by Lavazza

Since June 27, the ICFF (Italian Contemporary Film Festival) is celebrating its tenth year, presenting recent Italian films in Canada, with a series of North American and international premieres. The festival, which will end on July 17, was inaugurated with the preview of Luca, a Disney Pixar film, directed by director Enrico Casarosa, nominated for an Oscar for La Luna.

The Lavazza Drive-in Festival is organized in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Ottawa, the Italian Consulate General in Toronto, the Italian Consulate General in Montreal and the Italian Cultural Institutes in Canada. The official selection includes 45 films, documentaries and short films, with outdoor screenings in Toronto, Vaughan and Montreal. The initiative also includes a careful selection available throughout Canada on the festival's online platform, in partnership with Tiff (Toronto International Film Festival).

The official selection of the festival includes Gabriele Muccino's latest film, Gli anni più belli, awarded a David di Donatello award and winner of eight Silver Ribbons in 2020, and the winner of the 2021 David di Donatello in the "Best Newcomer" category. On the most beautiful by Alice Filippi , presented in international preview. Among the North American previews, Made in Italy by James D'Arcy , you still talk to me about Pupi Avati, Let me go by Stefano Mordini and many others. For the ICFF Campioni, the festival presents The Pantani case on the glorious and at the same time devastating story of the famous Italian cyclist Marco Pantani . Icff Moda dedicates this edition to Italian cosmetics thanks to the support of Cosmetica Italia and the Italian Trade Commission. The event includes the screening of short films on Italian fashion and the most famous Italian make-up brands in the world, followed by a series of debates on new trends. Thanks to the participation of special guests, experts and industry influencers, Icff Moda will present an in-depth analysis of how Italian brands are shaping the global cosmetic industry.

For Icff Letteratura, the event that recalls the great contribution of Italian poets and novelists in world literature, Gabriele D'annunzio is celebrated this year, with the screening of the film The bad poet. Furthermore, on the occasion of the celebration of Dante's centenary, the festival also presents the masterpiece of Italian silent cinema, Inferno, from 1911, with live musical accompaniment.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival, presented by Lavazza, is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the summer in Toronto and across Canada, with a base of nearly 50,000 participants per year. First made in 2012, it is one of the most important and most successful festivals of its kind, and the largest Italian film festival outside of Italy. With special events highlighting the best of Italian food, wine, fashion, music, literature, architecture and industrial developments, ICFF is committed to celebrating our country's heritage, bringing together artists and entrepreneurs from all over the world by putting them in contact with the Canadian public.



