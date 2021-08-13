Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Fable Food gets $4.8m in funding round
The start-up plans to use the capital to continue research and product development, and expand production capacity globally
Fable Food, a mushroom-based meat alternatives company, has raised AUD6.5m (about $4.8m) in seed funding, which will be used to expand its production globally. The funding round was led by Blackbird Ventures, with participation from VC AgFunder, Aera Vc, Better Bite Ventures, Singapore-based Ban Choon Marketing and former Sequoia Capital partner Warren Hogarth.Founded in 2019, the Sydney-based start-up...
