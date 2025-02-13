Amadori innovates the "Veggy" range

After being the first company in its sector to enter the plant-based market, Amadori has reached another important milestone, extending its supply chain culture to its “Veggy” line, which can now boast vegetable proteins from 100% Italian legumes.

This is an important evolution in the Group's offering that reinforces its commitment to bringing to the table an experience that combines taste and innovation, quality and sustainability, paying maximum attention to the origin and traceability of raw materials. The renewed "Veggy" line stands out for the exclusive use of legumes - peas and cannellini beans - grown on the national territory and for recipes without added soy.

The range, already “Product of the Year” 2024 in the “Vegetable Meat” category, is made up of four references (“Le Birbe Veggy”, “Cotolette Veggy”, “Veggy Burger” and “Polpettine Veggy”) and is designed for all those consumers who love to alternate high-quality protein second courses at the table, pursuing a varied and balanced diet and healthy and active lifestyles.

“The choice of 100% Italian legumes represents a natural evolution in our Group's offering, as demonstrated by the corporate brand 'Amadori - The Italian Protein Company', through which we affirm the goal of being the most sustainable and innovative Italian protein company, leveraging our supply chain culture and continuing to invest in the enhancement of protein supply chains, both animal and plant-based, with particular attention to the choice of raw materials”, comments Matteo Conti , Central Director of Strategic Marketing. “This innovation allows us to offer a product in line with the desires of consumers, who seek quality and safety, taste and pleasantness, and the guarantee of the Italian origin of what they eat. The renewed Amadori “Veggy” range combines the tradition of gastronomic know-how with innovation and sustainability, in line with a long-term Group vision”.

The Italian origin of the legumes also concerns the frozen references and is accompanied by a significant restyling of the packaging, characterized by shades of green to visually recall the naturalness of the selected ingredients. Furthermore, with a view to environmental sustainability, the fresh range is packaged in 90% to 100% recycled plastic, with the aim of switching to entirely R-Pet packaging in the coming months.