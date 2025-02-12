Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Dole launches recycled green banana powder
Partnership signed with Givaudan to distribute in the European and American markets
Dole, the fruit and vegetable multinational, has signed a partnership agreement with Givaudan to distribute green banana powder. This is the recycled ingredient called Green Banana Powder produced by Dole Specialty Ingredients (DSI), a division of Dole Asia Holdings. The ingredient will expand Givaudan’s Sense Texture range, which provides emulsifier and texturizer solutions. The latter will be the e...
