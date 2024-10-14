Nestlé: More news from the high protein line

Nestlé is expanding its culinary portfolio with high-protein products in key geographies. This includes solutions developed to meet specific nutritional needs with new brands, as well as continued innovation of its core brands.

The company recently introduced high-protein foods to support GLP-1 users and weight-management consumers with its new Vital Pursuit brand. One example is the Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl, a high-protein pasta dish that incorporates pea protein into the pasta without compromising taste and texture.

In total, the Vital Pursuit range includes 14 delicious frozen meals available in a variety of formats such as sandwiches, pizzas and bowls. Created by a diverse group of experts including chefs, nutritionists and experts from Nestlé’s Solon, Ohio food research and development centre, these carefully portioned meals are high in protein and made with nutrient-dense ingredients such as vegetables and whole grains. All products are now available at major retailers nationwide in the United States.

In India, Nestlé has launched Maggi Nutri-licious Chatpata Besan Noodles, which are packed with protein and fibre. The innovative offering incorporates locally sourced chickpea flour, commonly known as ‘Besan’, as a base ingredient in the noodles for the first time.

Food scientists at Nestlé’s R&D center in India have leveraged their local spice roasting and cooking expertise, as well as a proprietary method to remove the bitterness and astringency of chickpeas, while ensuring excellent texture, flavor and aroma. The result is a delicious and nutritious Besan noodle dish that consumers in India can enjoy from one of their favorite brands.

“While taste is at the heart of our products, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving food needs and preferences of consumers,” says Nikhil Chand , Head of Food Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé. “This is happening across geographies such as India and the US, as well as billion-dollar brands such as Maggi and newer innovations such as Vital Pursuit.”

For her part, Swen Rabe , head of Nestlé's Product Technology Center for Food in Singen, Germany, says: "Adequate protein intake is part of a balanced diet and people often have different protein needs depending on factors such as life stage and food preferences. We are actively developing products that incorporate more protein, whether for specialized nutrition and health, accessible nutrition or to bring new tastes and flavors to our core brands."

Additionally, Nestlé is exploring accessible food options that help close the protein gap that exists for many people around the world. In Chile, Nestlé recently launched Maggi Rindecarne (read EFA News story), a tasty, plant-based meat alternative that allows consumers to double their protein servings at an affordable price. For Central and West Africa, the company has developed Maggi Soya Chunks, a tasty soya-based dish that provides high-quality protein for everyday meals, at a lower cost than animal protein.

Watch the video: