Valsoia: revenues growing in the first half of the year

The Board of Directors of Valsoia SpA approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024. In this half-year, the company recorded sales revenues of 58.03 million euros, an increase of 4.0% (+2.22 million euros) compared to the first half of 2023 (55.81 million euros). Revenue growth in the first half was driven both by sales in Italy (+3.5%) and by the positive trend in sales abroad (+9.5%)....