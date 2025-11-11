Valsoia: Revenues stable in the first nine months

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of Valsoia SpA met today and approved the additional periodic financial reporting as of September 30, 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, the Company recorded sales revenues of €90.9 million, compared to €90.5 million in the same period of 2024, showing a substantially stable trend (+0.4%) after the significant growth recorded in the same period of 2024. In the third qua...