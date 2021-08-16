QuattroR acquires 49% of Casalasco

QuattroR, the investment fund specializing in the recapitalization and restructuring of medium-sized Italian companies, has acquired 49% of the Casalasco del Pomodoro Consortium with an investment of 100 million euros. The goal is to relaunch the cooperative, giving life to the newco Casalasco Spa. The consortium represents one of the main national companies in the industrial tomato chain, with over a thousand employees and three factories in the province of Cremona, Parma and Piacenza. Present in more than 60 countries worldwide, it can count on a consolidated co-packing relationship with the main multinationals in the food sector, as well as on the Pomì and De Rica brands (the latter was sold to the consortium in September 2017 by Generale Conserve ).

"The investment in the Casalasco del Pomodoro Consortium fits perfectly into our philosophy of supporting leading companies in a strategic sector of the country", underlines Francesco Conte, CEO of QuattroR.

Founded in 1977 in Rivarolo del Re (Cremona) as an organization of tomato producers, the Casalasco del Pomodoro Consortium has seen its turnover multiply x10 in the last 20 years, going from 35 million euros in 2001 to 338 million in 2020 ( from 307 million in 2019), with an export share of over 70%, an ebitda of 34.3 million (from 28.3 million in 2019) and a net profit of 2.07 million (from 1.9 million).