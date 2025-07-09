Nestlé: New air fryer solutions coming soon

Nestlé announces the launch of ambient air fryer cooking solutions in Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Greece, Finland, Norway, and Denmark. The company continues to capitalize on the growing popularity of this modern cooking device, estimating that nearly 30% of continental European households own one.

Research shows that air fryer users often prepare chicken and vegetables in their devices. Nestlé helps consumers keep these dishes varied and exciting with inspiring textures, flavors, and recipes. The portfolio, which varies by country, includes the Crispy Chicken range with Cheesy, Paprika & Garlic, and Tex Mex flavors, while the Wraps range allows for the preparation of dishes such as Fajitas, Street Tacos, and Kebabs. These launches are complemented by Maggi-branded recipe platforms, which allow consumers to enjoy healthy meals every day.

"Maggi is a brand born in Europe, and its recent innovations are in line with its history of reinventing itself to meet consumer needs," said Marcin Poplawski , Head of Food Marketing Europe at Nestlé. "The brand is present in over 60% of European households with over 1.5 billion consumption occasions annually. We know that our consumers lead increasingly hectic lives and are looking for products that save time, improve their cooking skills, and inspire meal preparation using modern appliances. Nestlé is well-positioned to address these emerging consumer trends and is pleased to be among the first to introduce ambient air fryer cooking solutions in several markets."

The launch of these products aligns with Nestlé's recent global expansion of its modern kitchen product portfolio, which is an integral part of the company's six global "big bets." This has seen the category expand with new offerings in the United States, Chile, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and China.