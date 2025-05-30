Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
La Doria: turnover rises to 1.277 billion euros (+3.9%) in 2024
Revenues also grow (+3%) in exports: United Kingdom is the leading market, followed by Italy
The Shareholders' Meeting of La Doria SpA, a European group in the supply of long-life private label Italian specialties, which include, among others, tomatoes, ready-made sauces and canned legumes, approved the Financial Statements and presented the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2024. In a complex economic and geopolitical context, La Doria recorded a turnover of 1.277 billion...
