La Doria: turnover rises to 1.277 billion euros (+3.9%) in 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Shareholders' Meeting of La Doria SpA, a European group in the supply of long-life private label Italian specialties, which include, among others, tomatoes, ready-made sauces and canned legumes, approved the Financial Statements and presented the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2024. In a complex economic and geopolitical context, La Doria recorded a turnover of 1.277 billion...