Casalasco: 2024 turnover reaches €605 million

Casalasco, a leading agri-food group specializing in tomato selection, cultivation, processing, packaging, and marketing of tomato products, presents its 2024 Sustainability Report, which also consolidates the data of its subsidiaries Emiliana Conserve SpA, Sac SpA, Pomì USA Inc., and De Martino srl.

The Casalasco Group, Italy's largest tomato agro-industrial supply chain, recorded a turnover of €605 million in 2024. Its five production plants have a maximum processing capacity of over 800,000 tons of fresh tomatoes, supplied by 800 farms through the Casalasco del Pomodoro Consortium.

Environment, Innovation, Research & Development, People, and Supply Chain are the five pillars that guide the Group's sustainability strategy, which is committed to adopting a transparent approach towards all stakeholders, with the goal of building an efficient and responsible value chain. Casalasco's sustainable growth is geared towards enhancing the entire Italian agro-industrial supply chain, ensuring a fair distribution of the value generated, while respecting nature, the local area, and people's quality of life.

Against this backdrop, the 2024 Sustainability Report consolidates the Group's identity, values, and vision, confirming its position as a solid and innovative agri-food company, committed to balancing economic development, environmental protection, and social well-being. "2024 was a year of challenges, transformations, and significant progress for us," commented Costantino Vaia , CEO of the Casalasco Group. "We laid the foundations for a new phase of growth, while strengthening our commitment to even more sustainable and responsible development. Every step forward—from FSI's investment in the company to the expansion of our brand portfolio—has been accompanied by increasingly ambitious environmental, social, and governance objectives, in line with our commitments to our stakeholders, the communities in which we operate—which remain at the heart of our decisions—and all the people involved along the supply chain, who contribute with passion and dedication every day to building our future."

The Group adopts a robust and transparent governance model, in line with the highest ethical and organizational standards, supported by advanced monitoring and reporting tools. This approach aims to protect employees and ensure the integrity of all operations.

In recognition of this commitment, Casalasco Società Agricola SpA and Emiliana Conserve SpA have obtained Ecovadis certification, an independent and internationally recognized assessment that analyzes corporate sustainability performance in the areas of environment, human rights, ethics, and responsible sourcing. At the same time, the Group applies ESG criteria to both internal operations and supplier evaluations through the Synesgy platform.

The commitment to responsible management also extends to adherence to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and participation in the Sedex platform, while financial transparency is guaranteed by the adoption of IAS/IFRS international accounting principles.

The "Evolution" project, which includes the Cyber Security Awareness initiative, fits into this context of innovation and growth. By involving all employees, the project strengthens the Group's digital and organizational transformation.

