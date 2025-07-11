La Doria completes acquisition of 100% of Feger's capital.

La Doria has completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Fegé Srl and Fegé Logistica Srl, two companies formed as part of a partial and proportional spin-off of Feger di Gerardo Ferraioli SpA and Sapori del Sole Srl, to which their respective operating businesses were transferred. The transaction involved the acquisition of the business assets of Feger and Sapori del Sole—operating, respectively, in the production of tomato products, legumes, and ready-made sauces, as well as related logistics activities.

Headquartered in Angri (Salerno), near La Doria's main plant, before La Doria acquired its business, Feger generated revenues of approximately €83 million in 2024, 47% of which came from foreign markets such as Germany, Japan, and Australia. Feger's product range is comprised of tomato products (61%), followed by legumes (27%), ready-made sauces (10%), and other products (2%). Feger also boasts a strong focus on private labels, which, before La Doria acquired its business, accounted for over 90% of its 2024 turnover, with a consolidated customer base in major large-scale retail chains.

"The closing of this acquisition represents an important step in our growth journey," stated Antonio Ferraioli , Chairman and CEO of La Doria. "With the integration of the Feger business, we are consolidating our leadership in tomato products and legumes, strengthening the Group's production capacity, and preparing to face the challenges of international markets with greater efficiency and flexibility. The transaction also allows us to enhance our offering of organic products, in line with consumer needs and global food industry trends."

In the coming months, former Feger shareholders will support La Doria management in the operational management of the tomato processing campaign, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in production processes.