Carlsberg: Q2 above expectations

Carlsberg closed the second quarter of 2021 with sales above expectations and announced an upward revision of its earnings estimates for the year 2021. The Danish group achieved sales of NOK 18.69 billion in the period between April and June ($ 2.94 billion), compared with a previously estimated forecast of NOK 17.97 billion. Based on quarterly data Carlsberg now estimates that operating profit will grow between 8% and 11% this year, compared to the previous growth forecast of 5-10%.