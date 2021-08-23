Agri-food made in Italy: this year exports will exceed 50 billion

“This year agri-food will hit the target set at the Milan Expo in 2015: for the first time exports will exceed 50 billion, albeit one year late due to the pandemic. But to be competitive, the brand is no longer enough today. We have to change the story of made in Italy“. These are the words of Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia, the foundation that unites the agricultural world, industry and distribution, and CEO of Inalca-Cremonini Group.

According to Scordamaglia, in an interview published in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, if agri-food exports grow, so does Italian sounding, the fake made in Italy, which in some cases is also legal. "Unfortunately, in countries outside the EU, trademark protection applies only if a bilateral agreement has been signed with the third country".

For this reason it is necessary to implement greater safeguards. “We are ready to do battle. We will ask the European Union to formally constitute itself", said Scordamaglia. The adviser, data in hand, underlined how the" forgery in our sector has now exceeded 100 billion euros and is increasing every year, faster than exports". In this sense, "the biggest deceivers are the United States, because there is a great demand for Italian products and it does not have a bilateral agreement with the EU".