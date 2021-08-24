EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can
Apeel closes $ 250 million funding round
The growth path of the American startup of anti-waste food films continues
Parterre of private equity led by Temasek, with a valuation of the company of over 2 billion dollars.
hef - 20585
Santa Barbara, California, Stati Uniti, 08/24/2021 07:07
EFA News - European Food Agency
