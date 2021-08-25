Cibus 2021: the new products on exhibition

Many innovative products, but also the reinterpretations of the basic products that food companies will present during the Cibus event, in Parma from 31 August to 3 September. In addition to the wide range of PDO and PGI excellence, the new products seem to follow three trends: the healthy one with organic, vegetarian and vegan products; that of the historical tradition of Italian production and gastronomy; the flexitarian one, sensitive to the issues of healthy eating, but which does not give up meat, fish and cheeses.

In the meat sector: the duck burger (Lodi Export) and an Italian ham similar to the Spanish Iberian. Also on display are the vegetable protein burgers offered by various companies. In the cheese sector: zero-fat, lactose-free, rich in fiber and protein, low in calories; spreadable cheese with 15% Parmigiano Reggiano; oat yogurt.

In the sector of sauces: pepper pesto with ricotta and Sicilian pecorino pdo; vegan pesto that uses vegetable cheese made from rice sprouts. Among the condiments: black rice vinegar and vinegar derived from quality craft beer.

In the desserts sector: The vegan protein dessert based on vegetable proteins; a drink flavored with a lollipop for children, the Chupa Chups; the kit with everything you need to prepare Tiramisu. Among the baked goods: bread for children, sugar-free, long-life and shortbread biscuits made with legume flour.

Among the ready meals: fruit and vegetables cooked at low temperature, and tortelli with nettles. Among the frozen foods: the vegan cauliflower pizza base, and the tuna and red onion pizza (produced by ItalPizza). In the between meals and snacks sector: corn kernels with truffles; the cornmeal rings.

And again: the drinkable straw that can be eaten, made of pasta, gluten free; sweet and sour pumpkin cream (Barbuscia); ice flavored with raspberry and elderberry; the Sicilian anchovies; prickly pear pulp juice; the compostable coffee pod with the new recyclable wrapping in paper collection; superfood spaghetti with matcha and ginseng flavors, spirulina extract, dragon fruit, vegetable charcoal, turmeric and ginger, single-portion pasta to be filled; L'Oliva, table olives from a selection of the Italian cultivars Sant'Agostino, Peranzana, Bella di Cerignola.

Meetings, events and tastings to discover the products of the local supply chains will also be held in the "Cibus Off", which will be held in the center of Parma from 29 August to 5 September, as part of the schedule of events that will animate the gastronomic September of the city. In addition, the Cibus project aimed at integrating digital and physical tools with the creation of an official WeChat account continues, to promote Cibus as the most important matchmaking platform in the sector for Chinese professional stakeholders. As part of the Ice Agency Smart 365 project and thanks to the experience developed with My Business Cibus, the innovative platform that connects top international buyers with made in Italy agri-food companies, Cibus has developed the project by adapting the format, the design and technology for Asian users.

The “Cibus Lab” insights will return to the fair. New this year is the Rai media partnership, the public service will be present at Cibus with a dedicated space within the fair, where radio and TV programs will produce reports and interviews.