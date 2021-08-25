Natural dairy products of Europe at Cheese Bra

"The cheese market has always been the protagonist of Cheese, with hundreds of stalls teeming with caci of every type and shape, from caciocavalli of southern traditions, to alpine tomes, from irresistible blue cheeses to goats, with milky aromas and hints of meadow that inebriate visitors in the streets and squares of Bra", explains a press release. And also this year, for the thirteenth edition of Cheese, the Italian and international exhibitors did not want to miss the appointment.

The Piedmontese event, which will be held in Bra from 17 to 20 September, is a meeting point, a place in which to compare and grow as individual professionals and as a category. "The street of the refiners, as always set up in Piazza Roma, is a melting pot of languages, techniques and secrets, of those who choose a cheese already thinking about the scent and taste it will release once it has matured".

Among the Spaniards we meet Pascual Cabaño with the cheeses of the Rey Silo company and the Slow Food community of the Camino de Santiago which presents cheeses from the Asturian dairy tradition but also sidra, honey and jams; from Madrid comes Poncelet with over 150 varieties of cheeses, and Queseria Cultivo with its Isla Corazon. Among the affineurs from beyond the Alps is Joseph Paccard , 76 with a company founded in 1990, together with his children. It brings with it the idea of maturing farm cheeses with raw milk, including the ancient Reblochon. Then there is Marcel Petite with his 24 month Comté Fort St Antoine. Among the Italians there are the inevitable Guffanti di Arona and the experiments of Giandomenico Negro, or Matteo Villa .

"But the shepherds and cheesemakers are the real protagonists of Cheese, those who run a farm or a dairy every day, and who, despite their small size, take on the tasks of production, as well as the bureaucratic ones", in these months of closures they have paid the highest price, because nature, animals, have never stopped, not even when their main commercial outlet (restaurants and local markets) were closed or were traveling on a narrow gauge", explains the press release.