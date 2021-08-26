Comellini, new entry to Cibus

Comellini, the historic dairy of Castel San Pietro Terme, will be present for its first time at Cibus, the new entry of the 2021 edition of the international fair held in Parma from 31 August to 3 September next. At Stand B-038 in Hall 2, which brings together the excellences of the dairy sector, Luca Comellini, managing director of the dairy and his staff will welcome guests and visitors with the specialties of the Emilia-Romagna and Italian tradition of fresh cheeses. Not to be missed are the Squacquerone di Romagna DOP, the flagship of the company, awarded the Dino Villani 2019 Award as an "excellent artisan product", the Castel San Pietro cheese which marked the beginning of Comellini's dairy production, and the Mousse of milk, made by surfacing using only whole milk, a unique dairy product of its kind.



The cheeses of the "Lactose Free Line" are innovative, delicate and exquisite. Made using vegetable rennet extracted from wild thistle, rather than animal rennet, they are more easily digestible and are suitable for those who are intolerant to milk and vegetarians. All products to be tasted during the fair in combination, classic or original, with caramelized figs, Apennine honey and Romagna piadina.



Dairy Comellini will also take the opportunity to present the novelty of the new packs of the Traditional and Lactose Free Line, a renewal designed to underline the deeply rooted bond with the territory that earned the dairy a nomination for the Tespi Mediagroup Awards 2021, whose ceremony of awarding of the winners will take place on 2 September in Cibus.