Grana Padano returns to Cibus 2021

Cibus is back in attendance, the first among the major events dedicated to food, and sees the participation of Grana Padano, the most consumed PDO cheese in the world with over 5.2 million wheels produced in 2020. From 31 August to 3 September it will be presented at the pavilion 2 of Fiere di Parma at stand G002. Here Grana Padano Dop is told through its territory with the exhibition of the forms produced in all 13 provinces that characterize the production area, respecting each step of the supply chain with extreme care to arrive at indelible gastronomic excellence over time.

"Since 2019 we have activated an evaluation system that provides for an annual control of the parameters to measure the state of health, freedom of movement, access to food and water in the stables that are part of the Grana Padano supply chain. We now await the implementing decrees to participate in the Ministry of Health's 'National quality system for animal welfare' according to the Classyfarm standard ", explains Renato Zaghini, president of the Grana Padano Consortium. All the stables in the Grana Padano supply chain will have to pass the test of animal welfare (with a score) which will become a mandatory requirement to be included in the production specification.

The Consortium participates in and supports the Life Ttgg project and has joined the “Made Green in Italy” environmental label, the voluntary national scheme for assessing and communicating the environmental footprint of products that applies the European methodology Pef (Product environmental footprint). "With the funds that will be made available by the national recovery and resilience plan (Pnrr), the protection consortium together with other bodies is taking action to use the resources in sustainability projects that involve the supply chain starting from the stables", underlines President.



Cibus 2021 will, as always, be the great opportunity for buyers and the public to appreciate the great qualities of Grana Padano Dop, in all its maturations and in the most creative combinations that enhance its excellence. Alongside the tastings, recipes suitable for each appointment will be proposed and following the philosophy of anti-waste.