Eurovo Group in the name of innovation at Cibus 2021

Eurovo Group strengthens its historic link with Cibus, the international exhibition of made in Italy food, by participating in the 20th edition, which began today 31 August in Parma and will close on 3 September. The company engaged in the production of eggs and egg products confirms its presence at the fair to relaunch Italian food, one of the main engines of the country's economy.

The company has achieved important results in terms of innovation in research & development, reaching various goals in the development of a highly verticalized assortment based on market demands and new trends, in order to always keep up with a constantly evolving sector. Attention to the needs of consumers, who are increasingly sensitive to the ethical and sustainable choices of companies, translates into the development of lines with high added value that reflect the principles in which the Group believes: from the commitment to animal welfare, to implementation of best practices to reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain activities, from packaging to production processes.

We at EFA News , present at Cibus 2021, interviewed Emiliano di Lullo, the company's Marketing and Trade Marketing director, who recently joined the Group (see EFA News article of 27-8-21 ).

What does Eurovo expect from Cibus 2021? What are the novelties of this edition?

"Participating in fairs is like releasing the compressed energy in a spring after holding it for a long time. The spring in this case is precisely the trial period due to the pandemic we have had to face, and the fact of not being able to have a direct relationship with customers was certainly penalizing. It is difficult to present innovation online and build a business from a prospective point of view. Cibus and the other European fairs are for us a springboard for relaunching in Italy and for potential development in Europe. The company has solid foundations from the point of view of financial capacity and is working to evolve its product portfolio. We are launching two new products of Naturelle Vita, a revolutionary 'functional food' line designed for consumers who are attentive to their well-being. At Cibus 2021 we present, in fact, the 'egg white source of vitamin C, D and zinc in the bottle and eggs rich in omega 3. News also for Naturelle Gourmet, brand extension that combines quality and innovation, which and expands its offer with real custard ready to taste, produced with free-range eggs and 100% Italian milk, fresh and as good as homemade".

How does the company operate and where is it present abroad?

"Eurovo is already present abroad with strategic policies in countries that envisage and replicate a direct presence on the territory with integrated supply chain mechanisms. We are working to develop a business in countries such as Spain, France, Poland, Romania, and in a structural way therefore not with simple attempts. There is not always distribution, but strategic construction of presence on the territory ".

What results did the Group achieve in the first six months of 2021?

"The reading of the sales figures of 2021 must be compared with that of 2019 because in 2020, the period of the lockdown, the eggs were among those categories that went like hot cakes. So it is clear that there is a counter-impact from the point of view of missing volumes especially in the months of March April and May. But the company is solid and has just finished this period of adjustment. The consumption of eggs does not decrease and is confirmed as one of the consumer products always present in the pantry of families. It is easy to use, valid from a nutritional point of view but also from an economic point of view. It is a healthy and very competitive protein ".