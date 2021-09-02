Ieg restarts in complete safety

"At the fair in complete safety". This is the objective that guides Ieg - Italian Exhibition Group in a restart season, to protect the health and business of its customers. The entrances to the Rimini and Vicenza events managed directly by Ieg will therefore be allowed with the Green pass (which certifies recovery or vaccination) and after checking the body temperature and using the mask. Those who do not have a Green Pass can present the negative result of a swab performed in the last 48 hours. Those coming from non-EU areas must present a vaccination certificate in English showing the type of vaccine, necessarily approved by Ema.

Ieg will set up an antigenic quick swab point outside the exhibition center for those who, for various reasons, will not be able to produce the Green Pass or for those who need the existing swab to return to their country. The buffer point will be active during the days of the fair. The day before the opening will be reserved for exhibitors. The circle closes with Ieg's adoption of the Safe Business protocol and with the accreditation obtained by Gbac Star thanks to compliance with international standards of cleaning, sanitation and risk prevention. Further guarantees for covid free pavilions and a visit focused on business.

The next Italian Exhibition Group fairs scheduled in September at the Rimini headquarters are: Macfrut and FierAvicola from 7 to 9 September, Expodental from 9 to 11 September, Enada and Rimini Amusement Show from 21 to 23 September, RiminiWellness from 24 to 26 September and Ibe International Bus Expo on 29 and 30 September. VicenzaOro and TGold are scheduled at the Vicenza headquarters, from 10 to 14 September, with Vo Vintage from 11 to 13; while at the Fiera di Roma is scheduled Abamente Roma, from 23 to 26 September.