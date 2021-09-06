Loste Tradi France takes over Pio Tosini Industria Prosciutti

New acquisition for Loste Tradi France, the reference company in cured meats for the Dok Dall'Ava hams brand, produced in San Daniele del Friuli (Ud). Antoine d'Espous, president of the French company, announced that he has taken over the majority of Pio Tosini Industria Prosciutti Spa, in Langhirano (Pr).

"I love Italy and the Italians", explained d'Espous, "to put it mildly is the fact that our headquarters is in Tuscany, in Florence. We have a long tradition linked to the distribution of excellent Italian products all over the world. We want and believe in maintaining a family-type corporate governance. For us, quality and know-how come first: the know-how, which we must know how to preserve. This is the aspect we care about most. operating is based on craftsmanship. Quality must remain always and in any case, in spite of everything".

The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"I am very happy that the company has believed in another Italian production reality very similar in size and quality to ours. In this way we are able to push towards internationalization. Made in Italy is a standard bearer to be proud of. . Alliances serve to transcend borders", explained Carlo Dall'Ava, founder of the Dok brand.

Loste Tradi France is a company with over 2,000 employees. Dok Dall'Ava exports over 50% of its products abroad, Pio Tosini 30%.