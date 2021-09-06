The Bologna fair will be listed on stock exchange

Once the hypothesis of an alliance with the Rimini Fair has been archived, at least for the moment, BolognaFiere is going ahead on its own with the aim of going public in Milan. This was announced by president Giampiero Calzolari in an interview in the Corriere della Sera of Bologna.

"We will propose an industrial plan to the shareholders that provides for listing on the stock exchange", is Calzolari's clear debut on the eve of the triple trade fair - Cosmofarma, On Beauty by Cosmoprof and Sana - which will take place in attendance from 9 to 13 September, there

Calzolari has clear ideas. "With the general manager, Antonio Bruzzone, and the structure we are finalizing the new industrial plan which will have the horizon in 2026. We are implementing an aggressive strategy. The plan reconfirms the size of the investments and the increase to 140 thousand square meters of exhibition space. We will propose to the shareholders a capital increase of approximately 20 million. In addition, we have already agreed with the public shareholders the possibility of some contributions. The Chamber of Commerce has expressed its will to allocate Palazzo degli Affari. The Municipality, on the other hand, will confer the land contiguous to the railway. The enlargement of the Fair will take place there and this will allow the entire North entrance to be redone. In October we will go to the board of directors for approval and then it will be up to the members".

The plan provides for the landing in Piazza Affari. "Times depend on many factors", explains Calzolari. "From the interesting numbers, from the beautiful story that can be told and from what the market proves to be receptive. Our proposal includes the Stock Exchange and on this various partners, both public and private, have already given a favorable opinion".

And on the alliance with Rimini, the president explains that "we must responsibly take a step to consolidate the company that needs to get out of this situation not with low ears. The board of directors must present a recovery plan to the shareholders. Then if the next day other strategic reflections are opened, we will be there. Now we need to strengthen the company, otherwise we would make a mistake. Aggregations are not tomorrow morning's priority".