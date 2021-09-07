Minister Patuanelli will inaugurate Macfrut and Fieravicola

Macfrut number 38 and Fieravicola edition 52 make their debut. The fresh agrifood hub becomes a reality from today 7 September from 9.30 at the Rimini Expo Center with the international fruit and vegetable fair in tandem with the international showcase of the poultry sector. To cut the ribbon at 11.00 am will be the Minister of Agricultural Policies Stefano Patuanelli , in the presence of the Deputy Director General Fao Maurizio Martina , the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini , the President of the Ice-Agenzia Carlo Ferro , the MEP Paolo De Castro , as well as the presidents Lorenzo Cagnoni of Ieg and Renzo Piraccini of Macfrut and Fieravicola.

For Macfrut this is the first fair in the European sector after more than a year and a half of virtual relationships. And precisely because of the great desire to "see each other in person" it records numbers unthinkable until a few months ago: 800 exhibitors representing eleven sectors of the entire supply chain, 20% foreign presence with important new entries, adhesion of the great Italian players in the sector , over 500 international buyers accredited in collaboration with Ice-Agency, over 50 events during the three days, technical field tests in a large area in the pavilions.

At the center of all fruit and vegetables, a strategic sector of the Italian agri-food sector with over 15 billion euros (one third destined for exports), which recorded a leap in exports in the first 5 months: + 9.4% in quantity and + 11.9% in value. UK apart from Brexit (-34.1%), made in Italy fruit and vegetables grows on all its main markets: + 13.3% in Germany, + 6.5% France, + 14% Austria, + 7% Switzerland, + 22.1% in Spain, +18.5 the Netherlands. Imports, on the other hand, fell in the first 5 months, showing a -9.2% in quantity and -9.6% in value.

Among the events organized directly by Macfrut: Macfrut Field Solution with live field tests hosted in a special pavilion; Acquacampus on the theme of water saving; International Asparagus Days; Retail for the future on modern Italian distribution; Italian Berry Day on small fruits; the international congress of biosolutions. Special place for Sardinia, partner region of the 2021 edition. Macfrut Digital will be available to exhibitors at the same time as the fair, which allows them to expand relations with "distant" countries, organize b2b meetings, follow the recordings of conferences and visit the virtual stands of the exhibiting companies.

International relaunch also for Fieravicola, which proposes itself as a specialized showcase in which to present the entire production process of the poultry sector. In fact, the entire supply chain is present in its segmentations, from feed and genetics, to breeding, to technologies and systems for processing and packaging meat, eggs and egg products, agricultural equipment for animal husbandry, technologies for environmental sustainability and marketing. Innovation and internationalization are the two drivers on which the relaunch of the event is set to testify the development of this supply chain which has already moved in recent years with a view to strong modernization. The first edition of this new course is also an opportunity for an in-depth study of important issues that poultry farming is dealing with, such as animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

A dense agenda of b2b meetings with foreign buyers was prepared, according to a program created in collaboration with Ice-Agenzia, through the network of foreign agents of Cesena Fiera and a series of presentation webinars in various countries. The joint efforts ensured a good result with the registration of over 80 accredited buyers, about fifty from Russia and Eurasia and about thirty from North Africa, among the target countries identified to create new business opportunities for both technologies and final product.

The morning of 7 September opens with the Sipa conference (10.00) which explores the most relevant health challenges for the poultry sector. In the afternoon, at 2.30 pm, the conference organized by Assoavi, Unitalia with the patronage of Wpsa and Sipo with a focus on the aviculture of the future between sustainability and animal welfare. Among the events hosted in the Fieravicola pavilion, the show cooking "A Tavola con i Protagonisti", tastings in the company of chefs and sommeliers aimed at enhancing poultry products by Ial Cesenatico-Arca dei Sapori and PrimaPagina Cesena. The first appointment at Hall B7D7, Stand 117 starts on 7 September at 12.45. Entrance open to all by reservation also on site.