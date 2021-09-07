Marr go back to dividend

The shareholders' meeting of Marr, a company of the Cremonini group listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, the absolute leader in Italy in the specialized distribution of food products to non-domestic catering, approved the distribution to shareholders of a gross dividend of € 0.35 per share, with coupon detachment on 18 October, record date on 19 October and payment on 20 October.



Today's shareholders' meeting also resolved, to supplement the Board of Directors, the appointment of the Director Paolo Ferrari (who does not currently hold shares in the company).