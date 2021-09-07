Amadori: supply chain and innovation for the future of the sector

500 million Euros in 5 years the investments of the Amadori Group for the integration, renewal and sustainable qualification of its supply chains.

The Amadori Group participates in the 2021 edition of FierAvicola, the international trade fair dedicated to the poultry sector which debuts today for the first time, returning to Rimini. At the center of the debate promoted by the Cesena Group are two issues of great importance for the future of the poultry sector, one of the main resources of the Italian agri-food sector: prices of agricultural raw materials and innovation.

The negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a further increase in the prices of soybeans and cereals for the feed industry, with serious repercussions on the entire supply chain and in particular for the more than 6,200 farms present on the national territory. “Italy is suffering from a heavy deficit in raw materials which has reached an alarming 60%. There is an urgent need for a program to enhance the production and storage of the main raw materials for feed, as well as a protein plan for feeding farm animals", highlights Francesco Berti, CEO of the company.

A complex scenario that could undermine the solidity of one of the few self-sufficient agri-food chains at national level, which is continuing to invest in innovation. In this regard, the Group has foreseen an investment plan of 500 million euros over five years aimed precisely at increasing the integration processes of the supply chain, enhancing production and innovating farms with particular attention to aspects of animal welfare and sustainable qualification. of the integrated supply chain. “For the agri-food sector, and in particular for poultry, a greater commitment is needed towards the most exposed subjects in the supply chain, the breeders. In the NRP, in the rural development plans, but also in the bureaucratic simplification, a decisive turning point is needed to guarantee a future for a strategic and distinctive sector ”, concludes Berti.

Compared to the national market, the Group's value assets led to positive results across the packaged brand, with a turnover performance of + 3% in total and + 5% in the modern channel, compared to the previous year, with an increase of sales in baseline and lower promotional impact. In this context, the growing attention of consumers to the issues of healthiness, animal welfare and sustainability led to a more than positive trend in the premium branded lines, such as Il Campese, Qualità 10+ and Bio. The egg market is also positive, with a growing demand for free-range, free-range and free-range eggs, which for Amadori represent a total of almost 60% of production in the supply chain.

During the three days of FierAvicola, the Group will also participate in the conference “The future of the poultry world between innovation and convenience”, promoted by Gdoweek and Mark Up, which will be held on Wednesday 8 September at 3 pm (Room B7). Amadori products will also be the protagonists of the showcooking organized by Ial (hotel and restaurant school) in Cesenatico, accompanied by the selection of wines curated by Ais Romagna (from 7 to 9 September, dedicated forum area).