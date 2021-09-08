It does not receive public funding
The favorite banana of Italians is Chiquita

According to a recent survey, Italian consumers consider it the best brand in its category

Chiquita, a company operating in the banana sector, recently launched an ad hoc research to investigate how consumers evaluate the quality and taste of bananas. The research, conducted by Ales Market Research and lasting one month, involved a sample of 359 respondents Italian men and women, between 18 and 64 years old, habitual consumers of bananas and purchasing managers, through personal interviews....

