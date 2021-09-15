Sirha Lyon: the international event for foodservice

SIRHA LYON 2021, the International Food Service and Hospitality Fair, is back in attendance, whose 20th edition will take place at the Eurexpo in Lyon from 23 to 27 September 2021.

Almost 300 new products and services have been presented to outline an overview of what consumers and professionals will discover tomorrow in the catering establishments. From solutions that allow restaurateurs to optimize their daily life and adapt to new consumer habits and manage reservations, orders, payments.

Innovative ideas also for packaging: various companies offer new recyclable solutions and numerous eco-conceived innovations, 100% recyclable or even compostable. But the real turning point in packaging management is the return to delivery both for the end customer and for professionals: hermetic packages specially designed for delivery are born. After recycling, reuse is in fact taking hold little by little: some suppliers now offer containers that protect products and the environment at the same time, and quality products (solid, but also liquid) whose containers are delivered and can be reused in various ways dozens of times.



The marriage between nutrition and well-being is an argument that continues to strengthen. This year, we find numerous superfood products with nutritional benefits, such as cereals or legumes. Others go even further with this approach and offer products that accompany the consumer in taking charge of his health, with "proven" benefits or even adapted to certain pathologies.