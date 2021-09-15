Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Sustainability: PepsiCo launches global strategy
"It will change our brands and their way of winning in the market", according to CEO Laguarta
PepsiCo, Inc. globally unveiled pep + (pep Positive), a strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the heart of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change to the planet and the people. pep + will lead the transformations of PepsiCo's business operations: from sourcing ingredients, to producing and selling...
