October 1st is International Coffee Day

Julius Meinl, historic Austrian roasting company with a productive heart in Vicenza, celebrates International Coffee Day (1st October) in the name of all-round sustainability. After the implementation of the "Sanga Bar" project in 2020, the collaboration with the Children of the Fairies returns, a social enterprise that deals with ensuring economic support for projects and paths of social inclusion for the benefit of families with autism and other disabilities.

Also this year the project saw the creation of a special coffee cup, whose saucer was designed by Giorgia, one of the girls of the Ca'Leido center for autism: a place that embraces the potential and talents of children and young people , developing their domestic, working and daily autonomy to the maximum. “See the world with different eyes” is the invitation shown on the saucer, sold together with a cup and a 250g pack of 100% Arabica Giubileo ground coffee. Starting from 1 October, the kit will be available for purchase in the participating premises and the proceeds will be entirely donated to Ca'Leido, an educational community for children with autism spectrum disorders.

All establishments that use sustainable and Julius Meinl certified blends will receive a certificate attesting to their commitment to protecting the environment; for each of them, through the Jane Goodall Institute, a tree will be planted to contribute to the reforestation of Tanzania, one of the countries of origin of the coffee of the company's blends. Those who choose to actively participate in the Children of the Fairies project, by selling the kit inside their premises, will be given a special bamboo plaque, reflecting their investment in social projects.