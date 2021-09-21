Frescobaldi drinks Cragnotti's latest jewel

Marchesi Frescobaldi is strengthened in Tuscany with the acquisition of an estate in the Nobile di Montepulciano, in a wine-growing area where it was not yet present. The group has concluded the acquisition of the Corte della Flora Estate, a reality of 90 hectares of land of which 35 are vineyards, owned by Sergio Cragnotti. The former president of Lazio, with whom he also won the Scudetto in the 1999-2000 season, a great protagonist of finance of the 90s of the past century, is known for his past in Ferruzzi and Montedison first and later in Cirio-Bertolli-De Rica. In the agri-food sector, the 81-year-old financier also operated by taking over some milk plants in various Italian cities, starting with that of Rome, then founded Eurolat which was later sold to Parmalat.

With this acquisition, anticipated by the winenews.it website, the group led by Lamberto Frescobaldi strengthens its production base which has now reached 1,500 hectares of vineyards in all the main wine-growing areas of Tuscany (from Castello di Nipozzano to Castello di Pomino in Chianti Rufina, Rémole in Sieci, Tenuta Castiglioni in Montespertoli, Perano in Gaiole in Chianti, in addition to the classic Chianti and then Tenuta Ammiraglia in Maremma and Castelgiocondo in Montalcino). Outside Tuscany, he controls the Attems Estate in Friuli Venezia Giulia.