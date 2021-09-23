Farmo completed the sale of 47% to Nb Aurora

Nb Aurora Sa, Sicaf-Raif listed in Italy on the MIV market - Professional Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has announced the completion of the purchase, through the vehicle Nb Aurora Holding Sarl and the vehicle FF Club (entirely controlled by NB Aurora Holding itself), of a 47% stake in Farmo Holding Srl sole shareholder of Farmo Spa, in execution of the purchase agreement signed on .

Founded in 2000 by the current President Remo Giai, Farmo is a leader in the development and production of "better for you" foods, gluten free, plant based, high protein and keto friendly, and produces entirely in the production site in Casorezzo, in the province of Milan, where about 80 people work. In 2020 the company achieved revenues of approximately 20 million euros (+ 35% approximately compared to the previous year).

Starting from today and for 18 months thereafter, Nb Aurora Holdings will have the right to syndicate, in one or more tranches, a minority shareholding of the vehicle FF Club (and indirectly of Farmo Holding).