Dr. Schär closes 2023 with 561 million euro turnover (+16.8%)

For Dr. Schär, a gluten-free and specific nutrition company, the trend was positive in all geographical areas, with Italy remaining among the most important markets. The South Tyrolean company consolidates its leadership and continues its growth strategy, aiming for 600 million euros in global turnover in 2024.

Dr. Schär closed the 2023 financial year on a positive note with a global turnover of 561 million euros (+16.8% on 2022) and confirms the growth trend for both the national and international markets, consolidating its leadership in the market gluten-free with the Schär brand. In Italy, the company is present with its Headquarters, three factories (Postal, Laives and Borgo Valsugana) and its own R&D Center in Trieste.

“The results obtained represent a further significant achievement for us. We are a company that is demonstrating its ability to grow despite a rather uncertain international scenario. This was possible thanks to the strong commitment to pursuing an international growth strategy combined with a strategy focused on local production, which allows us to guarantee greater ease of supply of our products and limit our CO2 emissions", he noted Hannes Berger , CEO of Dr. Schär, and, finally, to be able to respond promptly to the needs of our consumers".

With 48 million investments (equal to 10% of the previous year's turnover) during 2023, Dr. Schär has shown a strong commitment to strengthening and streamlining its production capacity in order to respond to growing market demand, but also further accelerate the business by expanding into new areas such as South America and the Middle East.

Among the most significant operations is the acquisition of Hero's gluten-free business in the Nordic countries, through which Dr. Schär establishes itself as a leader in gluten-free also in Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. Projects on the agenda for 2024 include the modernization of the Apolda and Dreihausen plants in Germany, the inauguration of a new production line in Spain (Alagón – Zaragoza) and the centralization of all US activities in Swedesboro (New Jersey), factory that produces gluten-free and soy-free bread and rolls for the national, Canadian and Mexican markets.

To complete the company's growth strategy, product differentiation and expansion into new nutritional areas also contribute. Today, Dr. Schär's portfolio covers the gluten-free market with its main brand Schär, Kanso and its prescription ketogenic diet products, and the low-protein Flavis line.