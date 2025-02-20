Dr. Schär: 2024 turnover rises to 624 million euros

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Dr. Schär, a South Tyrolean gluten-free and specific nutrition company, closed the 2024 financial year with a global turnover of 624 million euros, up 11% compared to the previous year. The trend was positive in all geographical areas, with approximately 70% of revenues generated by foreign branches. Italy - home to the Headquarters, three factories (Postal and Laives in the province of Bolzano, Borgo...