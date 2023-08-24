Dr. Schaer takes over plant in Finland

Dr. Schaer, an Italian company specializing in foods for special diets, has announced that it has taken over the "gluten free" business of Hero in the Nordic countries. The transaction will be completed by the end of the year. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Specifically, the South Tyrolean company took over the production site in Korsnas, Finland, including the employees and the entire line of "gluten-free" foods produced on site, including the well-known Finnish crispy bread cakes. With this acquisition, the Italian company strengthens itself in the gluten free market in Northern Europe, consolidating its position in Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



"Dr. Schaer's expansion in the Nordic countries will allow us to strengthen our mission to improve the lives of all consumers with specific nutritional needs", commented Hannes Berger, CEO of Dr Schaer.



"We are very pleased to have been able to complete this sale, as it will allow gluten-free specialist Dr. Schaer to reach its full potential", said Rob Versloot, CEO of Hero, recalling that this The sale is part of the long-term strategy to focus on products and snacks for children and teenagers.